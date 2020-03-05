Palestinian health ministry takes measures against novel coronavirus in Bethlehem

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it had decided to take urgent precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it had decided to take urgent precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kailah said in a press statement that her ministry decided to turn the Medical Addiction Center in the city to a place that receives cases suspected of being infected with the virus.

The statement also said that the ministry decided to turn a local hotel in Beit Jala into a quarantine center.

"The Health Ministry decided to deal with the foreign delegations and tourists who are currently visiting the city according to the instructions of the ministry and the World Health Organization," said the statement.

The statement said that groups of tourist visit are cancelled in the city.

The statement also said that it decided to activate a state of emergency in the provinces of Bethlehem, Jericho and the Jordan Valley area in the West Bank.

"The ministry decided to close all mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days," said the statement. "All workshops, seminars, conferences, social and sports activities have been cancelled."It also said that educational institutions and training centers in Bethlehem will be closed for 14 days.

Palestinian health officials announced earlier this week that Palestine is free of the novel coronavirus.