UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Health Ministry Takes Measures Against Novel Coronavirus In Bethlehem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Palestinian health ministry takes measures against novel coronavirus in Bethlehem

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it had decided to take urgent precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it had decided to take urgent precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kailah said in a press statement that her ministry decided to turn the Medical Addiction Center in the city to a place that receives cases suspected of being infected with the virus.

The statement also said that the ministry decided to turn a local hotel in Beit Jala into a quarantine center.

"The Health Ministry decided to deal with the foreign delegations and tourists who are currently visiting the city according to the instructions of the ministry and the World Health Organization," said the statement.

The statement said that groups of tourist visit are cancelled in the city.

The statement also said that it decided to activate a state of emergency in the provinces of Bethlehem, Jericho and the Jordan Valley area in the West Bank.

"The ministry decided to close all mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days," said the statement. "All workshops, seminars, conferences, social and sports activities have been cancelled."It also said that educational institutions and training centers in Bethlehem will be closed for 14 days.

Palestinian health officials announced earlier this week that Palestine is free of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Sports Palestine Hotel Visit Bank Bethlehem All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority wins ‘Best Cultural Co ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

20 minutes ago

Telcos to jack up spending amid virus fallout

2 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA ..

13 minutes ago

CTS to evaluate applicants of Science Talent Farmi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.