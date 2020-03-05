UrduPoint.com
Palestinians Ban West Bank Tourism For 2 Weeks Over Virus: Minister

Thu 05th March 2020

Palestinians ban West Bank tourism for 2 weeks over virus: minister

The Palestinians announced Thursday a two-week ban on tourists visiting cities in the occupied West Bank, the tourism minister said, after the first suspected cases of coronavirus in the territory

"We have decided to prevent the entry of tourists for a period of 14 days and to prevent all hotels in all cities from receiving foreigners," tourism minister Rula Maayah told AFP.

"We have decided to prevent the entry of tourists for a period of 14 days and to prevent all hotels in all cities from receiving foreigners," tourism minister Rula Maayah told AFP.

