UrduPoint.com

PANAH Appeals PM, Finance Minister To Levy Taxes On Sugary Drinks, Cigarettes In Budget 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 04:16 PM

PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes in Budget 2022-23

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman on Saturday said this year's budget was crucial and important for the government and urged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks and cigarettes to control heavy disease burden in the Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman on Saturday said this year's budget was crucial and important for the government and urged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks and cigarettes to control heavy disease burden in the Budget 2022-23.

Ghumman said Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muftah Ismail were holding important meetings for the forthcoming budget, in which budget related proposals were being discussed, adding, "We urge the government, as a public representative, to seriously consider raising taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks, the two non-essential factors contributing to the rise in disease", said a news release.

An increase in taxes on them would not only generate an annual revenue of Rs 105 billion to the national exchequer, but would also significantly reduce the health burden and reduce the incidence of diseases.

This revenue would help in the completion of development projects, he added.

Smoking and intake of sugary drinks was making people sick badly specially our young generation causing many dangerous diseases including heart, obesity, diabetes, cancer, he warned.

"Many researchers said that One of effective way to prevent this is to increase taxes," he underlined.

Sanaullah Ghumman appealed to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister that it is the duty of the government to safe the health of the people.

"Smoking and sugar sweetened beverages are not a sign of health, they are one of major cause of diseases, the government should increase taxes on them, so that the health problems of the people can be solved," he ended.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Young Cancer Government Billion

Recent Stories

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients d ..

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

6 minutes ago
 Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

6 minutes ago
 Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, col ..

Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, columnist Khalid Masud Khan

8 minutes ago
 Increasing foreign exchange through export governm ..

Increasing foreign exchange through export government priority, says secretary

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 46,377 new local COVID-19 cases, 11 ..

Taiwan reports 46,377 new local COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

8 minutes ago
 Import of textile group surges 25% during July-Mar ..

Import of textile group surges 25% during July-March 2021-22

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.