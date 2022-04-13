UrduPoint.com

PANAH Launches Awareness Campaign In Educational Institutions Against Smoking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) has launched awareness campaign against tobacco in educational institutions to save the health of the young generation.

General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH),Sana Ullah Ghumman said that tobacco is a one of the major cause of heart disease and many other diseases.

The younger generation is the target of the tobacco industry as more than 1,200 students start smoking daily, said a news release.

He said this while speaking to the students during the ongoing PANAH campaign against the harmful effects of tobacco products in private schools.

The young generation is our future and we all including the government, have a duty to protect their health. With this in mind, an anti-tobacco awareness campaign is in full swing in the educational institutions of twin cities of the PANAH-administered.

Under this campaign, we are visiting various educational institutions, in which students are being given lectures on the harmful effects of tobacco.

PANAH Young Heart Force is being formed in educational institutions, which will make their peers in their circle of friends a part of this campaign, and tobacco products harms.

With the help of this campaign, our young generation will be protected from tobacco use, diseases will be reduced and our country will prosper.

On the occasion, the students reiterated that they will be a full part of the PANAH team, and will inform their fellow students, families and everyone about the harmful effects of tobacco on social media.

