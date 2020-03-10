Panama Registers First COVID-19 Case - President

The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Panama, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Panama, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday.

"After applying all the protocols of the World Health Organization we can confirm the first COVID-19 case in our country ...

We have identified it early, so we may remain calm," Cortizo wrote on Twitter.

Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner said at a press conference that the infected person was a 40-year-old woman who had sought medical assistance due to suffering fever upon her return from Spain. Her condition is assessed as stable.