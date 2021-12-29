UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreign Ministry

COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the process of using new technology for indoctrination and recruitment by terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Terrorists are using new technology more actively for advancing their propaganda, recruiting adherents and financing terrorist activities. COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions in the form of restrictions and limited social interactions just fostered this process," the deputy minister responsible for counterterrorism said.

Syromolotov clarified that such terrorists' interest in internet is based on its "anonymity and easy usage."

"For relatively low price you gain unimpeded access to many-million audience worldwide and high speed of information distribution.

Internet enables cyberattacks, assaults on critical infrastructure and confidential data thefts, including personal, banking information and so on," he said adding that it is just a fraction of opportunities provided to terrorists by new technology.

According to the deputy minister, majority of countries, including Russia, China and the EU member states, were moving towards tighter legislation to counter illicit online content.

Russia, in particular, works to develop and improve its practical toolkit for blocking and removing such materials, he added.

