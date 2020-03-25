UrduPoint.com
Panic In UK

Rehana Ali 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Panic in UK

Our recent situation is a live example to make people aware what happens when there is a matter of panic or survival. We are living in our own counties, cities and homes but still behaving like the people who many of us never like or agree with as they took refuge or immigrated to our country. We think and often ask why refugees or even "economic migrants" cannot go back to their country. Why stay here increase our social issues?

It’s about time we think how the people of Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestinian, Syria and many more are coping from days, weeks, months and years with wars or curfews. These people face bombing, violence, rape, airstrikes, tear gas, car bombs, raids, loot, constant artillery and things you can imagine. Their shops are raided or looted then closed. There are no supplies furthermore homes are looted too. Their country is declared a danger zone. Their homes are not safe either as family members are abused, raped and kidnapped.

They don’t know what to do or where to go to change their situation. For a better life and in search of peace they demand safety to remain in their countries but when they're not successful they try to flee to Europe or neighbouring counties considering a better future to start fresh.

Can you blame them or yourself today to behave like them in a way although you’re not in the same situation but a panic due to Coronavirus. Please stop judging others and be open minded to respect humanity. We need to unite and help humanity win by trying to help elderly, weak, ill and single parents who really need our support in any way possible at the moment then to stock up for a year by making others suffer.

Next time you think or ask why people settle here from the above countries or why refugees flee in search of peace or a better life please remember how we’re behaving on our own country with this Coronavirus outbreak panic!!!

