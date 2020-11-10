UrduPoint.com
Paraguayan Health Ministry Warns Of Increase In Dengue Infections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Paraguayan Health Ministry Warns of Increase in Dengue Infections

The Paraguayan Health Ministry has said that the country had been witnessing an increase in dengue fever cases during the last two weeks

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Paraguayan Health Ministry has said that the country had been witnessing an increase in dengue fever cases during the last two weeks.

"According to the updated Arbovirosis report, an increase in dengue incidents has been observed in the last two weeks. This increase is recorded in Asuncion and Central department, mainly in the districts of San Lorenzo and Lambare," the press release said on Monday.

The ministry added that a total of 348 notifications of dengue fever have been reported in Paraguay during the last three weeks with an average of 116 cases per week.

There were no new notifications in recent days.

Head of Health Surveillance Guillermo Sequera said that a new epidemic will occur when the nationwide number of cases exceeds 200 during three consecutive weeks.

The ministry stressed that it is necessary to strengthen control and eliminate the sources of the disease in the communities to stop further proliferation.

