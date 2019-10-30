UrduPoint.com
Paramedics Of NICVD Hopeful For Fulfillment Of Their Demands

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Karachi Peoples' Paramedical Staff (NICVD unit) President Abdul Aziz Junejo on Wednesday said that the paramedics were very grateful to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Sindh government for their cooperation and expressed the hope that their demands would be fulfilled

Addressing a meeting of Karachi Peoples' Paramedical Staff (NICVD unit), he said that we have demanded 50 percent of the health allowance for staff, according to a statement.

Abdul Aziz Junejo said that the senior staff had not been promoted for a long time that should be promoted immediately.

He appealed to the administration to prepare a service structure for the NICVD employees so that they can perform better. "We will continue to cooperate with all the staff and the administration to serve the people coming from across Pakistan".

Abdul Aziz Junejo said that situation of the hospital had improved during the tenure of Director NICVD Dr. Nadeem Qamar and expressed the hope that Dr. Nadeem would cooperate with the paramedics in resolution of their issues.

Aftab Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Farhan Hussain and others were also present in the meeting.

