Parents advised not to be complacent in face of no covid case among kids in Karachi

Number of children reporting with Covid-19 in Karachi might presently be almost nil yet there was a little room for any complacency causing indifference towards essential preventive measures

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Number of children reporting with Covid-19 in Karachi might presently be almost nil yet there was a little room for any complacency causing indifference towards essential preventive measures.

Senior doctors while talking to APP said parents must not compromise protection of their children as they were at equal risk of contracting the infection.

Prof. Jamal Raza, Director, National Institute of Child Health and Dr.Abdul Bari, CEO of Indus Hospital mentioning that there were presently no child Covid-19 patient in their respective facilities said precaution is the key to disease prevention and viral spread.

"Alhamdullilah situation is much better here but what we can not afford to ignore is that UK strain of Covid, being currently registered in our country, is almost 70% more lethal and that viruses/infections largely know no boundaries demanding special measures to contain," said Dr. Abdul Bari.

Dr. Jamal Raza in particular context of kids said no covid case has been brought to National Institute of Child Health and that its 20 bed COVID-19 ward was also vacant for quite some time.

"We, however, do need to keep in mind that children are generally asymptomatic or have mild infections but can transmit the virus at much faster rates," he said.

"In a situation where there are chances of heatwave in the metropolis it is advisable that parents otherwise too may preferably keep their children indoor but in well ventilated rooms with due care to inculcate good hygiene practice," added the senior pediatrician.

Prof. Jamal Raza also reminded that as per WHO advisory masks must not be used by young children.

Responding to a query, he said children tested to be COVID positive need to be isolated from others adding that they were of particular risk for elderly members of the family.

"At current point of time adults can be source of Covid transmission among kids therefore importance of social distancing and avoiding crowds hold absolute relevance,"said Dr. Raza.