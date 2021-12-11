UrduPoint.com

Parents Cooperation Essential For Polio Free Pakistan, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:37 PM

Parents cooperation essential for polio free Pakistan, says Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to kids at Children hospital here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to kids at Children hospital here on Saturday.

The drive would formally be started from December 13 Monday.

Speaking to media and citizens, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 7443 teams would administer polio drops to over 1.9 million children against polio across the division.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against parents who refuse to administer drops against polio to their kids and added that cooperation of parents was essential for polio free Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of media, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that media was playing an important role in creating awareness about polio among the people.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that during the three day campaign, 2991 teams will administer drops to over 7.

5 million children in the district. He said that polio camps would be set up at public places including hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands, wagon stands and railway stations across the district. Director Health services, Dr Wasim Ramzi urged the parents to must administer polio drops to their kids under age five and added that targets of immunization against polio would be achieved.

CEO Health, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, DHO Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi, Dean Children's Hospital Kashif Chishti, MS Children's Hospital and other officials were present.

Later, Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed, DC Multan Amir Karim Khan also visited the Outdoor and Emergency wards of Children hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Polio Muhammad Ali December Media From Million

Recent Stories

Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 30.288 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Edhi Foundation provides free treatment, medicines ..

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment, medicines to 10,540 patients during Nov ..

2 minutes ago
 At least 50 dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

At least 50 dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

3 minutes ago
 Over 1.16 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COV ..

Over 1.16 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Scie ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

4 minutes ago
 UN chief to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

UN chief to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.