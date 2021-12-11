Parents cooperation essential for polio free Pakistan, says Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to kids at Children hospital here on Saturday.

The drive would formally be started from December 13 Monday.

Speaking to media and citizens, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 7443 teams would administer polio drops to over 1.9 million children against polio across the division.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against parents who refuse to administer drops against polio to their kids and added that cooperation of parents was essential for polio free Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of media, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that media was playing an important role in creating awareness about polio among the people.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that during the three day campaign, 2991 teams will administer drops to over 7.

5 million children in the district. He said that polio camps would be set up at public places including hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands, wagon stands and railway stations across the district. Director Health services, Dr Wasim Ramzi urged the parents to must administer polio drops to their kids under age five and added that targets of immunization against polio would be achieved.

CEO Health, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, DHO Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi, Dean Children's Hospital Kashif Chishti, MS Children's Hospital and other officials were present.

Later, Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed, DC Multan Amir Karim Khan also visited the Outdoor and Emergency wards of Children hospital.