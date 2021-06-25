UrduPoint.com
Parents Demand Summer Vacations For Primary Students Amid Scorching Heat

A large number of parents in the garrison city of Rawalpindi have demanded of the authorities concerned for announcing summer vacations for students of the educational institutions especially at primary level facing serious health risk due to prolonged exposures in scorching heat outside and risk of contracting Covid-19 deadly virus

The health experts told APP that they had urged the masses to ensure preventive measures against extreme heat wave incidents due to dry spell during monsoon and advised the parents to provide protective gears like caps, head coverings, umbrellas and sunglasses to prevent temperature borne disease particularly heat strokes, diarrhea, nausea and eye disease.

Recently, videos on social media made rounds highlighting school children at primary level losing consciousness in different schools of the Federal capital while many were unable to attend schools due to the unbearable heat. However, the situation in Rawalpindi went unreported, said Shagufta a mother based in Rawalpindi worried about her twin daughters studying in grade 2.

Many of the small kids feel the heat and vomit in their classrooms and parents are asked to rush to school and take their kids to a medical facility for first-aid, she added. Farhat Abbas a government employee mentioned that the schools in a number of areas Rawalpindi are also facing frequent power outages and a shortage of clean drinking water where in many cases the fans also do not work in the classrooms forcing children to sit in extremely hot weather.

The parents unanimously underlined that the students at the primary level were prone to serious health hazards to be faced due to temperature whereas there education could be managed through online classes or extended schedule. Therefore, summer vacations should be announced to protect children during rising temperature as this time weather predictions indicate massive heat waves ahead.

