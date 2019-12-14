UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Must Vaccinate Children With Polio Drops: Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:27 PM

Parents must vaccinate children with polio drops: Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris KP

Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter, Maulana Hussain Ahmed on Saturday called upon parents to vaccinated their children under five with anti-polio drops to save their future from the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter, Maulana Hussain Ahmed on Saturday called upon parents to vaccinated their children under five with anti-polio drops to save their future from the crippling disease.

He said it was the responsibility of every segment of society to support government's efforts to eliminate this dangerous epidemic.

He said new cases of polio cases in the northern district of the province were very worrying and appealed parents to administered their children with polio drops in a campaign going to start from December 16.

He said surfacing of new polio cases was an embarrassment for the country at international level which if not controlled may cause problems for Pakistani globally.

He said it was the responsibility of parents and right of children to be treated against polio disease.

Maulana said those children who were not vaccinated against the disease would remain vulnerable to the virus.

Maulana Hassan Ahmed said all stake-holders must cooperate with national and global health organizations to eliminate this epidemic from the country .

He said ulema should lead to set aside all suspicions about polio drops and convince parents for vaccination to make the campaign successful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Lead Hassan Ahmed May December All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak’s women cricket team Vs England’s women te ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Army Ch ..

28 minutes ago

Ukraine's State Border Service Prevents Russian TV ..

35 seconds ago

Works Wing directed to expedite construction work ..

36 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to hold Int,l confere ..

38 seconds ago

Play on day four of Rawalpindi Test abandoned due ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.