Parents must vaccinate children with polio drops: Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Nazim Wafaq-ul-Madaris Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter, Maulana Hussain Ahmed on Saturday called upon parents to vaccinated their children under five with anti-polio drops to save their future from the crippling disease.

He said it was the responsibility of every segment of society to support government's efforts to eliminate this dangerous epidemic.

He said new cases of polio cases in the northern district of the province were very worrying and appealed parents to administered their children with polio drops in a campaign going to start from December 16.

He said surfacing of new polio cases was an embarrassment for the country at international level which if not controlled may cause problems for Pakistani globally.

He said it was the responsibility of parents and right of children to be treated against polio disease.

Maulana said those children who were not vaccinated against the disease would remain vulnerable to the virus.

Maulana Hassan Ahmed said all stake-holders must cooperate with national and global health organizations to eliminate this epidemic from the country .

He said ulema should lead to set aside all suspicions about polio drops and convince parents for vaccination to make the campaign successful.