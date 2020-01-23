Parents urged to cooperate for eliminating polio

As many as 2.68 million children were vaccinated during January 13 anti-polio campaign drive that targeted a total of 2.1 million children under age of five years in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 2.68 million children were vaccinated during January 13 anti-polio campaign drive that targeted a total of 2.1 million children under age of five years in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The campaign was supervised by Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Abdul Basit who issued directives to lead team to ensure that each child under five administered oral polio vaccine and warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

It said that 26000 children were not present in their homes during the anti-polio drive while 12000 did not receive vaccination, raising the total number of children who remained deprived to 39000.

The EOC Coordinator said eradication of polio disease was not possible without cooperation of parents, therefore he urged them to get their children administered oral polio drops for their bright future.