UrduPoint.com

Parents Urged To Vaccinate Children In Upcoming Campaign Against Measles, Rubella

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

Parents urged to vaccinate children in upcoming campaign against measles, rubella

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Naik Dad Afridi has urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children in the upcoming national immunization campaign against measles and rubella

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Naik Dad Afridi has urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children in the upcoming national immunization campaign against measles and rubella.

In a video message issued here on Friday, Director Public Health apprised masses that the next immunization campaign for both the diseases would kick off at national level from November 15 to November 27.

"During this 12 days campaign children, with age ranging from seven months of 15 years, across the country will be administered jabs against measles and rubella," he added.

"If children get this vaccine, they will remain save and protected from these disease and ensure better health of our new generation.""Children are the future of our country whose protection and safety was mandatory on the part of parents and government as well, it is therefore requested to parents and elders to take care so that no child is left from receiving the vaccine," Dr. Naik reiterated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa November Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

9 minutes ago
 2.1 kms long Karakar Tunnel for Buner Expressway a ..

2.1 kms long Karakar Tunnel for Buner Expressway approved

31 seconds ago
 1.187 Kgs cocaine recovered at BKIA

1.187 Kgs cocaine recovered at BKIA

33 seconds ago
 ITP issues traffic alert to guide citizens

ITP issues traffic alert to guide citizens

37 seconds ago
 UK Police Arrest 10 Climate Activists Blocking Hig ..

UK Police Arrest 10 Climate Activists Blocking Highway in Essex

4 minutes ago
 France Wants to Relaunch Cooperation With US - Cab ..

France Wants to Relaunch Cooperation With US - Cabinet

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.