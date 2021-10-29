Parents urged to vaccinate children in upcoming campaign against measles, rubella

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Naik Dad Afridi has urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children in the upcoming national immunization campaign against measles and rubella

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Naik Dad Afridi has urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children in the upcoming national immunization campaign against measles and rubella.

In a video message issued here on Friday, Director Public Health apprised masses that the next immunization campaign for both the diseases would kick off at national level from November 15 to November 27.

"During this 12 days campaign children, with age ranging from seven months of 15 years, across the country will be administered jabs against measles and rubella," he added.

"If children get this vaccine, they will remain save and protected from these disease and ensure better health of our new generation.""Children are the future of our country whose protection and safety was mandatory on the part of parents and government as well, it is therefore requested to parents and elders to take care so that no child is left from receiving the vaccine," Dr. Naik reiterated.