Paris Mayor Says Heavy Workload In City's Hospitals Due To Pandemic Resurgence

Fri 09th October 2020

Hospitals and intensive care facilities in the French capital of Paris have recently been heavily loaded by patients due to the renewed surge in COVID-19 in the country, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Hospitals and intensive care facilities in the French capital of Paris have recently been heavily loaded by patients due to the renewed surge in COVID-19 in the country, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Friday.

"This morning, at the Supervisory board of @APHP [Assistance publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, hospital system in Paris]. On the agenda, the very tense situation in Paris hospitals and intensive care units, and the working conditions of staff hard hit by the epidemic, whose commitment I would like to salute once again," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

France has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases since the end of July, with the most recent daily record high of nearly 19,000 infections confirmed on October 7.

Paris has been on maximum alert mode regarding the health situation since Tuesday, and French Health Minster Olivier Veran announced on Thursday that the cities of Lille, Grenoble, Lyon and Saint-Etienne had also been put on maximum coronavirus alert.

The authorities imposed stricter measures in highly infected areas, including the closures of bars, gyms and swimming pools for two weeks. The requirement to wear masks while outdoors and in shared spaces and social distancing rules have been in effect for several months.

To date, France has confirmed 711,704 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 32,539.

