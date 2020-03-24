UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers Screened At Entry Points For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

Passengers screened at entry points for coronavirus

The district administration is taking concrete measures to stop spread of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to stop spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, the administration is screening passengers for possible infection of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower AC Adenzai Tariq Hussain is personally supervising screening of passengers at entry point of Chakdara.

Crisis management cells have been established at the divisional, district and sub-divisional level for evolving close coordination to effectively tackle coronavirus cases and contain outbreak of the disease.

Moreover, under the supervision of TMO Adenzai Shakeel Ahmad various vulnerable places were sprayed with chlorine to curb virus.

Related Topics

Dir Adenzai Shakeel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coordinated approach is needed to combat spread of ..

8 minutes ago

The Coronavirus: A Vast Scared Majority Around The ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Health Agency Refutes Claims of COVID-19 De ..

32 seconds ago

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't a ..

34 seconds ago

Combating COVID-19 vital for declining global emis ..

35 seconds ago

Finish your mojito, we are closed: tourists scramb ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.