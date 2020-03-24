Passengers screened at entry points for coronavirus

The district administration is taking concrete measures to stop spread of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to stop spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, the administration is screening passengers for possible infection of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower AC Adenzai Tariq Hussain is personally supervising screening of passengers at entry point of Chakdara.

Crisis management cells have been established at the divisional, district and sub-divisional level for evolving close coordination to effectively tackle coronavirus cases and contain outbreak of the disease.

Moreover, under the supervision of TMO Adenzai Shakeel Ahmad various vulnerable places were sprayed with chlorine to curb virus.