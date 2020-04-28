UrduPoint.com
Patient Dies Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

A patient died of corona virus at a private hospital Karachi

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A patient died of corona virus at a private hospital Karachi.

According to details,patient who belonged to Ghotki was brought at Agha Khan Hospital Karachi after confirmation of COVID-19, where he breathed his lost on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ghotki condoled with family of deceased and said that burial and Namaz-e-janaza would be held according to Standard operating procedure (SOP).

