Patient Dies Of Coronavirus
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM
GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A patient died of corona virus at a private hospital Karachi.
According to details,patient who belonged to Ghotki was brought at Agha Khan Hospital Karachi after confirmation of COVID-19, where he breathed his lost on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ghotki condoled with family of deceased and said that burial and Namaz-e-janaza would be held according to Standard operating procedure (SOP).