Patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences emergency section irk by CNIC compulsion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) management has directed its staff to enter CNIC number of emergency patients while issuing admission card, sources said on Thursday.The staff has also directed to enter the CNIC numebr of the father of the patient under the age of 18-year patients.

Following the order, a large number of attendents await for hours to get their turn for registeration leaving their loveones critical on statures.Patients and attendents at the Emergency section of the Pims have appealed to Pims Executive Director Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri to take the notification back.

They said such orders will contribute into deaths as some time producing CNIC and other reletaed documents are not possible. They further said that elderaly staff members at counters of Emergency Section causes further delay in the procedure and out patient life at stake.