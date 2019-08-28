Patients complain of deficient services at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dialysis centre

Patients on Wednesday complained about non-observance of treatment methodologies, staff's rude attitude and shortage of senior doctors at Dialysis Center of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Patients on Wednesday complained about non-observance of treatment methodologies, staff's rude attitude and shortage of senior doctors at Dialysis Center of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

They demanded of the authorities concerned to improve services at PIMS Dialysis Centre with addition of doctors, paramedical staff and beds along with dialysis machines.

According to them, many patients who visited the hospital from far-flung areas have to wait for hours in long queues outside the centre for getting time for dialysis, where a limited place for waiting has been arranged for them.

They said that due to limited beds and dialysis machines, a large number of patients had to return home empty-handed by the end of the day, despite waiting for hours in long queues.

Mostly patients are asked to return the next day by the department administration, which could prove to be fatal for serious kidney failure patients, who visited the hospital from remote areas, they said.

They said that only limited beds were available in dialysis centre and Nephrology ward, where not only staff was limited, but there was acute shortage of medicines.

They asked to take notice of frequent absence of senior doctors and non-observance of duty-roster by medical and non-medical staff at Nephrology ward and dialysis centre.

"There should be a monitoring mechanism to check whether the duty staff observed their duties or not at Nephrology ward," said Aslam Naeem, a patient.

He said that a system of reward and punishment should be initiated by the hospital management under which responsible staff should be encouraged while those who do not take their duties seriously should be removed or punished.

Atif Kamal, another attendant, alleged that senior doctors mostly remained absent from their duties while only postgraduate (PG) doctors, who are studying there, ran the affairs of the most sensitive department of the hospital.

He added that due to the limited knowledge and experience, the PGs could not satisfy the patients having serious medical complications. They even could not properly treat patients with minor medical issues at Nephrology OPD and mostly referred serious ones to other hospitals, he added.

Kaleem Sadiq, the attendant said, "The rush outside the dialysis centre is irritating for serious patients and their attendants." The hospital should increase the dialysis units for dealing with maximum number of patients daily, besides increasing the number of beds at Nephrology ward." He said that the authorities concerned should immediately expand the existing Nephrology ward with more staff to provide timely and properly medical care to the patients. The services at dialysis centre should also be improved for patient care, he added.

When contacted, an official of PIMS said that unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, here at PIMS each doctor had to examine several patients daily at Nephrology OPD due to shortage of medical practitioners.

He said a sufficient number of doctors performed their duties in the hospital's Dialysis centre and Nephrology ward at day and night time to properly serve the patients.

He said the hospital management had taken several steps to provide best medical care to the patients. He added that a team of doctors remained in the Nephrology ward and Dialysis centre of the hospital round the clock to provide proper medical cover to the patients.