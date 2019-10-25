UrduPoint.com
Patients Face Hardships As Doctors' Strike Enters 16th Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are facing severe hardships due to doctors' strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 16 days.

During the city hospitals' visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients had failed to avail healthcare facilities.

They were protesting and raising hue and cry over failure to get treatment facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day badly due to strike of doctors.

On the other hand, YDA General Secretary Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue against privatisation of public sector hospitals and MTI Act.

