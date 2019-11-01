UrduPoint.com
Patients Face Hardships As Doctors Strike Enters 20th Day

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:47 PM

Patients face hardships as doctors strike enters 20th day

Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to doctors' strike, which entered 20th day on Friday in the public sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to doctors' strike, which entered 20th day on Friday in the public sector hospitals.

The miseries of the patients are increasing day by day due to expansion of strike to indoors and operation theatres as well.

During the city hospitals visit, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands including withdrawal of MTI Act.

