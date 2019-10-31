UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Face Hardships Due To Doctors Strike

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Patients face hardships due to doctors strike

Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to the doctors strike which entered the 19th day in the public sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to the doctors strike which entered the 19th day in the public sector hospitals.

During the city hospitals visit, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised a hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance their demands.

Related Topics

Protest Visit Alliance Hue

Recent Stories

Thirty People, 2 Companies Indicted for 2014 Fire ..

3 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Company maintains ER of Aisha St ..

3 minutes ago

Djokovic sets up Paris Masters quarter-final with ..

3 minutes ago

Kurds Integration in Syrian Army Depends on Politi ..

3 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies Fro ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey to Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defens ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.