Patients face hardships due to doctors strike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to the doctors strike which entered the 19th day in the public sector hospitals.

During the city hospitals visit, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised a hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance their demands.