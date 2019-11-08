UrduPoint.com
Patients Feel Relief As Strike Ends In Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:14 PM

Patients feel relief as strike ends in hospitals

On Friday, the first day after prolonged strike by doctors, scores of patients were checked at OPDs and wards in city hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :On Friday, the first day after prolonged strike by doctors, scores of patients were checked at OPDs and wards in city hospitals.

Talking to APP here, the patients expressed profound pleasure and termed the decision of doctors' to end strike a sigh of relief for the ailing humanity.

They said that both the government and doctors felt the problems of the patients and started medical treatment in the larger interest of the distressed patients of public sector hospitals.

They said that government hospitals were the first and final choice of the common man in their ailments.

Earlier thousands of patients were in distress due to the doctors' strike. Around 40,000 patients had suffered due to strike at OPDs in city hospitals besides indoor and operation theatres.

