Sources say the doctors' protest after new ordinance may intensify not just in Punjab but in other provinces as well.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) The patients's misries are touching the syy as as the doctors and para-medical staff of the public sector hospitals in Lahore have continuously been protesting against Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act.

The protesting doctors blocked Jail Road in Lahore and boycotted Outpatient Departments (OPDs), creating problems for the patients who have come from far flung areas for medical treatment.

The doctors also staged protests in Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi and chanted slogans against the concerned authorities for not fulfilling their demands.

In Shadman area of the Lahore, the doctors blocked the main jail road which resulted huge traffic mess and the citizens faced huge troubles while travelling in the city. The traffic police put diversions in the road to overcome the traffic mess but even then there was massive blockage on the adjoining roads.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formed a committee to talk to doctors about their issues and reservations.

It may also be mentioned here that Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, the top regulatory body of the medical profession, also stood dissolved after President Arif Ali promulgated an ordinance for establishment of a new organization namely "pakistan Medical Commission", the reports said.

During hearing of a case, SC Justice Gulzar Ahmad observed that "PMDC has also been shut down while the doctors are already protesting,". "The court is not going into interfere into hospitals' affairs," he remarked.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations on Sunday issued a statement claiming that that the president had signed a new ordinance titled ‘Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019’ and its implementation required dissolution of current Pakistan Medical & Dental Council.

The doctors are alreayd on the roads against the government polcies and now after promulgation of new ordinance,it is likely that there would be more protests by the doctors in coming days.