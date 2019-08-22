Patients Safety Day to be observed on Sept 17

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced observing 17th September as "Patient Safety Day."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced observing 17th September as "Patient Safety Day." She announced this while presiding over a meeting in connection with patient safety at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Ahsan Altaf, Dr Hussain Jafferi and other officers concerned were also present. The meeting also reviewed measures taken to provide secure medical treatment to patients in public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of secure medical facilities to patients would be ensured in all government hospitals. She said that MSs would be responsible for providing the best healthcare facilities to patients by ensuring hygienic conditions in their hospitals.

She said that a seminar would be organised for creating awareness about patient safety day on 17th of September. She said that provision of secure healthcare facilities to patients was a responsibility of the state.