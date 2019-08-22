UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Safety Day To Be Observed On Sept 17

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:18 PM

Patients Safety Day to be observed on Sept 17

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced observing 17th September as "Patient Safety Day."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced observing 17th September as "Patient Safety Day." She announced this while presiding over a meeting in connection with patient safety at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Ahsan Altaf, Dr Hussain Jafferi and other officers concerned were also present. The meeting also reviewed measures taken to provide secure medical treatment to patients in public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of secure medical facilities to patients would be ensured in all government hospitals. She said that MSs would be responsible for providing the best healthcare facilities to patients by ensuring hygienic conditions in their hospitals.

She said that a seminar would be organised for creating awareness about patient safety day on 17th of September. She said that provision of secure healthcare facilities to patients was a responsibility of the state.

Related Topics

September All Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Spanish navy ship to pick up 15 migrants from Open ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President explores collaborations of AJK unive ..

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam Iqbal chairs meeting of price control c ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel gives Britain until October 31 for Brexit s ..

2 minutes ago

Resources diverted towards backward areas: Usman B ..

6 minutes ago

Federal ombudsman's online portal receives around ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.