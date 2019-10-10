UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Suffer As Doctors Boycott OPD"s At Allied Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Patients suffer as doctors boycott OPD

Hundreds of patients faced hardship and mental distress due to the shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Allied hospitals by protesting doctors Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Hundreds of patients faced hardship and mental distress due to the shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Allied hospitals by protesting doctors Thursday.

In response to a call given by the Grand Health Alliance(GHA),Punjab , doctors locked the doors of the OPDs of the hospitals.

"I brought my son from Committee chowk for checkup at the HFH but doctors told me that they were on strike and could not examine him ",said Imran Bhatti.

A large number of patients had to return to their homes as the doctors refused to see them and provide medical consultation at the OPDs.

Talking to APP, President Young Doctors Association city chapter Dr Rana Azeem said that the doctors community refused the Medical Teaching Institution Act and will continue our protest demonstration", he added.

Related Topics

Protest Punjab Young Alliance From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

26 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

27 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

32 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

42 minutes ago

Peshawar Police foils kidnapping bid of a girl

4 minutes ago

Gold price soars by Rs 250, traded at Rs 87,450 pe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.