RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Hundreds of patients faced hardship and mental distress due to the shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Allied hospitals by protesting doctors Thursday.

In response to a call given by the Grand Health Alliance(GHA),Punjab , doctors locked the doors of the OPDs of the hospitals.

"I brought my son from Committee chowk for checkup at the HFH but doctors told me that they were on strike and could not examine him ",said Imran Bhatti.

A large number of patients had to return to their homes as the doctors refused to see them and provide medical consultation at the OPDs.

Talking to APP, President Young Doctors Association city chapter Dr Rana Azeem said that the doctors community refused the Medical Teaching Institution Act and will continue our protest demonstration", he added.