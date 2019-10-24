Patients suffer as doctors strike enters 15th day

Scores of patients are in severe distress due to doctors strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 15 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Scores of patients are in severe distress due to doctors strike, which is continuing at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 15 days.

During the city hospitals visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients had failed to avail healthcare facilities.

They were protesting and raising hue and cry over failure to get treatment facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day badly due to strike of doctors.

On the other hand, YDA leader Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.