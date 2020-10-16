Patients suffer as hospital OPDs remain closed since four days

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of Out Patient Department (OPDs) in of all public sector health institutes including civil hospital Hyderabad on fourth consecutive day on Friday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government.

On a call given by Grand Health Alliance, doctors, para medical staff and nurses have staged protest demonstration outside OPD against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and demanded for immediate restoration of that allowance.

The president PMA Sindh Dr Pir Manzoor and other office bearers took out a rally from civil hospital to Hyderabad press club which called upon health authorities for resolution of all genuine demands of health professionals.

The protesting doctors, para medical staff and nurses said the OPD boycott in all government run hospitals would remain continue till acceptance of their demands which include permanent provision of health risk allowance to all medical professionals, abolition of Pakistan Medical Commission, restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other issues mentioned in the charter of demands.

Meanwhile, thousands of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had returned their homes in sheer disappointment due to OPD boycott observed by doctors, para medics and nurses in civil hospital and other health institutes.

A large number of patients from within Hyderabad city and other districts had turned up at civil hospital as usual but had to return without being heard or examined by doctors due to boycott observed on call of Grand Health Alliance.