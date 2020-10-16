UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Suffer As Hospital OPDs Remain Closed Since Four Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

Patients suffer as hospital OPDs remain closed since four days

Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of Out Patient Department (OPDs) in of all public sector health institutes including civil hospital Hyderabad on fourth consecutive day on Friday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of Out Patient Department (OPDs) in of all public sector health institutes including civil hospital Hyderabad on fourth consecutive day on Friday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government.

On a call given by Grand Health Alliance, doctors, para medical staff and nurses have staged protest demonstration outside OPD against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and demanded for immediate restoration of that allowance.

The president PMA Sindh Dr Pir Manzoor and other office bearers took out a rally from civil hospital to Hyderabad press club which called upon health authorities for resolution of all genuine demands of health professionals.

The protesting doctors, para medical staff and nurses said the OPD boycott in all government run hospitals would remain continue till acceptance of their demands which include permanent provision of health risk allowance to all medical professionals, abolition of Pakistan Medical Commission, restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other issues mentioned in the charter of demands.

Meanwhile, thousands of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had returned their homes in sheer disappointment due to OPD boycott observed by doctors, para medics and nurses in civil hospital and other health institutes.

A large number of patients from within Hyderabad city and other districts had turned up at civil hospital as usual but had to return without being heard or examined by doctors due to boycott observed on call of Grand Health Alliance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Protest Hyderabad Alliance Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

12 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

28 minutes ago

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected i ..

31 minutes ago

Salvador Parliament Recognizes Human Right to Wate ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon Relies on US Mediation Role in Sea Border ..

3 minutes ago

Rights of sugarcane growers to be safeguarded: Usm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.