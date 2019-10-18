Patients suffer due to doctors' strike in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of patients had to face severe distress on the 9th consecutive day of doctors' strike at Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) of the public sector hospitals.

During a survey of the city hospitals, a large number of patients were found complaining about non-provision of treatment facilities due to the doctors' strike.

Over 20,000 patients were face problems in Lahore on daily basis because of the strike.

On the other hand, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Qasim Awan said the protest of doctors would continue till acceptance of their demands.