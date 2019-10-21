Patients' treatment in all major govt hospitals continue: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of patients in all major government hospitals is continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of patients in all major government hospitals is continued.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said that more than 20,000 patients were checked up in Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital. Figures are being collected in all teaching hospitals in Punjab regarding patients being provided health services, she said. Doctors are doing just politics not accommodating patients in hospitals, she said and added that doctors on strikes should read MTI Act before staging such protest.

She further said that professors, paramedical staff, nurses and doctors were committed against baseless protest of young doctors. She said that doctors were just trying to mislead public by creating such drama. "We will not let anybody to create any problem for patients in all government teaching hospitals", she said. Discussions over MTI Act with all doctors were very result-oriented, she added.