UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients' Treatment In All Major Govt Hospitals Continue: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:31 PM

Patients' treatment in all major govt hospitals continue: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of patients in all major government hospitals is continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that treatment of patients in all major government hospitals is continued.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said that more than 20,000 patients were checked up in Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital. Figures are being collected in all teaching hospitals in Punjab regarding patients being provided health services, she said. Doctors are doing just politics not accommodating patients in hospitals, she said and added that doctors on strikes should read MTI Act before staging such protest.

She further said that professors, paramedical staff, nurses and doctors were committed against baseless protest of young doctors. She said that doctors were just trying to mislead public by creating such drama. "We will not let anybody to create any problem for patients in all government teaching hospitals", she said. Discussions over MTI Act with all doctors were very result-oriented, she added.

Related Topics

Protest Punjab Young All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Trump Says Ceasefire in Northeast Syria 'Holding'

10 seconds ago

Esper Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Regional Concer ..

11 seconds ago

Attacked Iran's Tanker Sabiti Enters Country's Ter ..

14 seconds ago

26th Senior Management course participants meet co ..

5 minutes ago

UET organizes induction ceremony for new students

5 minutes ago

Nine arrested in DEO Kolai Palis murder case

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.