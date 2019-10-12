UrduPoint.com
Patients Under Stress Due To Strike In Hospitals

Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Patients faced difficulties due to ongoing strike of doctors at OPDs of the public sector hospitals in the provincial capital on Saturday.

During the visit of the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of poor patients were seen imploring doctors for their treatment, but they did not paid heed towards them.

As many as over 20,000 patients belonging to downtrodden segment of society were suffering badly due to the strike of doctors everyday.

On the other hand, President YDA Punjab Dr.Qasim Awan said the protest of the doctors would continue till the acceptance of their demands including withdrawal of MTI Act.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

