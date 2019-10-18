'Pb govt making efforts to ensure health of mother & child'

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in the 19th National Pediatric Conference has said that Punjab government by setting up five mother and child hospitals in province ensuring their health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in the 19th National Pediatric Conference has said that Punjab government by setting up five mother and child hospitals in province ensuring their health.

She was speaking as a guest of honour here on Friday. The conference was organized by Pakistan Pediatric Association.

President Pakistan Pediatric Association Prof. Dr Masood Sadiq, office bearers of the association, students and people from different walks of life attended the conference.

Prof. Dr Masood Sadiq highlighted the significance and agenda of the conference.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that government, by setting up five state-of-the-art mother and child hospital in the province ensuring their health.

She said that awareness was being created among the masses for protecting the children from epidemic diseases. She said that achieving the sustainable development targets in child health was our mission.

Dr Yasmin said that improper growth of children was becoming common in our society.

Awareness program is successfully being carried out throughout the province for overcoming the deficiency of nutrition among children.

She said that mother feed plays a vital role in the proper growth of the children. Utilizing clean drinking water can protect dozens of diseases.

Healthy mothers are the foundation of healthy society,she said adding that Punjab government had taken measures for ensuring the health of mothers in rural areas.