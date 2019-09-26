'Pb govt mobilizing all out resources to control dengue '

The Punjab government is using all out resources to control dengue and strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out with zero tolerance across province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is using all out resources to control dengue and strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out with zero tolerance across province.

This was stated by Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi while presiding over a meeting at DC Office held for reviewing anti-dengue measures of district administration Thursday.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi informed about the measures taken to control dengue.

He said that anti-dengue plan should be implemented in letter and spirit besides raising maximum awareness among people.

He said that arrangements for holding awareness seminars, walks, lectures, announcement through Masajid and distribution of informative pamphlets including displaying of banners should continue.

Later, the advisor visited an isolation ward of the Allied Hospital and inquired about the health of dengue patients.