UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pb Govt Mobilizing All Out Resources To Control Dengue '

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:07 PM

'Pb govt mobilizing all out resources to control dengue '

The Punjab government is using all out resources to control dengue and strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out with zero tolerance across province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is using all out resources to control dengue and strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures is being carried out with zero tolerance across province.

This was stated by Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi while presiding over a meeting at DC Office held for reviewing anti-dengue measures of district administration Thursday.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi informed about the measures taken to control dengue.

He said that anti-dengue plan should be implemented in letter and spirit besides raising maximum awareness among people.

He said that arrangements for holding awareness seminars, walks, lectures, announcement through Masajid and distribution of informative pamphlets including displaying of banners should continue.

Later, the advisor visited an isolation ward of the Allied Hospital and inquired about the health of dengue patients.

Related Topics

Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab All

Recent Stories

'Pakistanis living abroad stand united with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 200,000 people facilitated at E Khidmat Marka ..

3 minutes ago

AED88.7bn in bank credit for MSMEs by end of Q1

55 minutes ago

Rescue operation underway in earthquake hit areas; ..

3 minutes ago

Medical practitioners pledge to enhance scientific ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.