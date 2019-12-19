PBBC takes initiative to set up 25 University Teaching Hospitals for better healthcare in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) has taken the initiative to develop twenty-five (25) University Teaching Hospitals across Pakistan to help meet its requirements for healthcare under the theme 'A healthy nation is a wealthy nation'.

In a statement issued by Rashid Iqbal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PBBC of United Kingdom Thursday said that the Hospital Project was aimed at providing universal care for all patients with full healthcare regulation and digitalisation to international standards, focusing on best practice and patient safety and care.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) this week on December 17oncluded a short visit to Pakistan which focused on promoting and providing seed capital for PBBC's Pakistan Hospital Initiative to develop 25 University Teaching Hospitals throughout Pakistan.

Rashid Iqbal said PBBC's Hospital Project would comprise initially the development of 4 pilot hospitals on green field sites on the arterial routes surrounding the major cities in Sind, Punjab, KPK and Baluchistan.

The PBBC, he said has promoted the incorporation of Indus Unity Healthcare Limited (IUH) in the UK to act as manager of the Project.

He added that PBBC/IUH has already secured the support of Mott McDonald and HKS Architects as the international Engineering and Design Consultants.

He further said that the PBBC/IUH's relationship with Mott Mc Donald and HKS brings huge worldwide know-how and experience in the healthcare industry and strategic support from the British National Health Service and University teaching institutions including a number of world renowned London hospitals.

Rashid Iqbal said that the project feasibility will be carried out together with other professionals and local advisers with input from Pakistan's Federal and Provincial Governments to establish a clear understanding of Pakistan's precise healthcare needs which are very different to those in the UK and other international jurisdictions.

Additionally, he said investigation would be made into the financial feasibility of the project including individual hospital revenue flows and costs enabling the preparation of a Business Plan ultimately building a bankable feasibility report that will satisfy international institutional investors who will need to invest substantial Foreign Direct Investment to fund the Project's long term aspirations.

Rashid Iqbal thanked Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for his coordination and arrangement in this regard.

He said that in recent weeks the High Commissioner had introduced PBBC to Ismail Suttar, the Chairman of the Economic Council of the Employers Federation of Pakistan. (EFP).

During the meeting,with PBBC Chairman and CEO, Suttar urged PBBC to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity in order to introduce the Project to key Business Leaders in Pakistan who would undoubtedly be interested in the venture either to assist in providing seed capital or providing support in finalising Project Feasibility having significant local knowledge of the healthcare system in Pakistan and its opportunities and constraints.

Rashid Iqbal said that during the visit which lasted 4 days, Hamilton Barns and he himself made presentations and engaged in discussions with approximately 20 of Pakistan's most respected powerful companies and Business Leaders in meetings arranged by Suttar and his co-Director Mehmood Arshad.

"All parties have given soft commitments of support to the Project", Rashid Iqbal remarked.

He hoped that these commitments would be formalised in legal terms over the ensuing weeks.

Whilst, he said in Pakistan the PBBC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EFP to mutually promote bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Britain and to promote Pakistan as a lucrative destination to invest and do business with.

Rashid Iqbal while quoting, Hamilton Barns, Chairman of PBBC and IUH stated "it has been a delight to engage with the Pakistan High Commission and the Employers Federation of Pakistan and to meet the various Business Leaders and I genuinely hope that our discussions regarding the Project can be converted into reality as soon as practicably possible".