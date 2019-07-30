UrduPoint.com
PBM planning efficient utilization of available resourses for patient's treatment

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was devising a plan to ensure efficient utilization of available resources of the organization for treatment of maximum number of patients, said Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was devising a plan to ensure efficient utilization of available resources of the organization for treatment of maximum number of patients, said Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday.

Chairing a consultative meeting of doctors of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would allocate a big chunk of budget to most neglected areas of the country including Balochistan, Sindh and Southern Punjab. The MD vowed speedy disposal of the cases of deserving patients and devising a strong liaison with the hospitals to facilitate the poor patients in less time. Online management system was also being introduced in the coming days, said a press release issued here.

He stresses formulating a well-organised service delivery mechanism to shelter the maximum number of beneficiaries.

He said PBM would implement rationalized policy for the treatment of poor cancer patients. The meeting discussed various ideas to address the issues related to the medical treatment of deserving cancer patients of the country.

The delegation was led by Director General Dr. Sohaib, medical experts of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission's hospitals around the country and a representative from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

They highlighted various issues regarding the treatment of PBM funded poor cancer patients.

