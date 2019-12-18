UrduPoint.com
PC-1 Ready For Phase II & III Project Of Children Hospital:MS

PC-1 ready for phase II & III project of Children hospital:MS

Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Habib Buttar Wednesday said that PC-1 had been prepared for the construction of phase II & III project of the hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Habib Buttar Wednesday said that PC-1 had been prepared for the construction of phase II & III project of the hospital.

He said that Children Hospital Faisalabad was providing treatment facilities to children of 8 district of Faisalabad and adjacent divisions.

He said that latest technology has been provided in Children Hospital for diagnostic and treatment facilities. Therefore, patients' rush is increasing day by day here.

He said that the hospital administration had completed PC-1 of phase II & III project of this hospital and as soon as the government made approval for it in addition to release funds, the work would be started immediately.

He said that under phase II & III project, 400-bed indoor ward will be constructed in addition to admin block, diagnostic block, nursing block and paramedical school.

After completion of phase II & III project, this hospital willbecome the biggest Children Hospital of Asia, he added.

