PCMD conducts 80,000 COVID-19 tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi has proved its research excellence and capacity by performing more than 80,000 coronavirus PCR-based tests of COVID-19 in Sindh.

Earlier, Sindh government provided financial support for the completion of Biosafety Level-III (BSL-III) laboratory at the PCMD's National Institute of Virology (PCMD)," said a statement on Tuesday.

Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed these views while speaking at the meeting of virology experts held at the National Institute of Virology. Prof. Iqbal pointed out that Dr. Panjwani center showed its excellence and superiority by conducting coronavirus tests in large numbers during the limited time period.

Currently, the center is conducting over 1000 tests every day with only 18 hours reporting time, he said.

The BSL-III facility is designed as per international standards set by and WHO (Guidelines on Establishment of Virology Laboratory in Developing Countries), he mentioned, adding that the diagnostic capacity of COVID-19 infection has immensely been widened in the province.

The BSL-III facility owns the capability to conduct experiments involving live viruses, anti-viral screening activities of several compounds and testing vaccine candidates for their immune reactivity, he said, adding that the National Institute of Virology has various state of the art RT-PCR machines and trained personnel.

Dr. Panjwani center has really set an excellent example of helping the national health care system at the time of national health emergency, he said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Irqai, Chairperson Dr. Panjwani Memorial Trust Ms. Nadira Panjwani, and Chairman H.E.J. Foundation Aziz Latif Jamal congratulated Prof. Iqbal Choudhary and his team in recognition of their efforts.