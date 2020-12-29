PCR machine of ATH testes 37261 Coronavirus cases during 10 months

The Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday tested 37261 COVID-19 patients during 10 months where 4526 patients have been confirmed with COVID-19 from all districts of the Hazara region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday tested 37261 COVID-19 patients during 10 months where 4526 patients have been confirmed with COVID-19 from all districts of the Hazara region.

The ratio of positive cases in Hazara division was very high during the last two weeks, Coronavirus patients are visiting ATH from all over the region as this is the only well-equipped hospital in Hazara.

According to the ATH statistics, the number of patients infected with COVID-19 from different districts including Abbottabad 11392, Haripur 4058, Mansehra 12134, Batagram 3951, Kohistan 5232 and Coronavirus patients from other districts 494 was tested by Ayub Teaching Hospital PCR machine.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus, many steps are taken when testing its samples to protect the laboratory staff from infection, in this regard ATH has established a separate laboratory for Coronavirus testing with special bio safety lab standard in accordance with the standards of the United Nations Health OrganizationDoctors advised that people should follow government precautions and SOPs to avoid COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, keeping safe distancing and avoid public gatherings and seeking medical advice if someone has flu-like symptoms.