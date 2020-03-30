PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge Center'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) team has created an online "Coronavirus Knowledge Centre" by compiling reliable information, articles, updates etc about coronavirus to educate the researchers, planners and masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) team has created an online "Coronavirus Knowledge Centre" by compiling reliable information, articles, updates etc about coronavirus to educate the researchers, planners and masses.

Talking to APP on Monday, Secretary PCST, Dr Aslam Tahir, who is leading the initiative, said that there was dire need for developing such a link at a time when unreliable information was being spread in the society.

The center has been created on the direction of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

" We are updating this center with good quality material for the use of researchers, planners, policy makers as well as for public awareness", he said.

So far, he said, 60 national and international links having most reliable information are available on site and we as a team are continuously updating it.

People from every walk of life can access the link http://pcst.org.pk/coronavirus_knowledge_center.php to get authentic and real information about Coronavirus, Dr. Aslam said.

The team of PCST led by secretary of the council, Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir and other members include PRO, Dr. Tariq Bashir, SRO, Dr. Bushra Arshad, Deputy Director, Khalid Bhatti, SRO, Engr. Farhad Farid Khattak and Developer, Tanzeel ur Rehman.

395/