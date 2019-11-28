Peas and beans: Can they improve heart health?

A recent review and meta-analysis focus on the role of legumes in heart health

A recent review and meta-analysis focus on the role of legumes in heart health. Taking data from multiple studies and earlier analyses, the authors conclude that legumes might benefit heart health but that the evidence is not overwhelming.A new analysis looks at the links between legume intake and heart health.It is a no-brainer that nutrition plays a pivotal role in health.

At one end of the spectrum, it is common knowledge that eating a diet that is high in sugar, salt, and fat increases the risk of poorer health outcomes.At the other end, eating a balanced diet that is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables is likely to reduce the risk of certain conditions.However, drilling down to the effect of individual foods on specific conditions is notoriously difficult.Why legumes?Legumes are rich in fiber, protein, and micronutrients but contain very little fat and sugar.

Due to this, as the authors of the current study explain:"The American Heart Association, Canadian Cardiovascular Society, and European Society for Cardiology encourage dietary patterns that emphasize intake of legumes" to reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and manage diabetes.Recently, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes commissioned a series of systematic reviews and meta-analyses.

Using the results of these studies, they hope to update current recommendations on the role of legumes in preventing and treating cardiometabolic diseases.Although the team identified a positive relationship between consuming higher quantities of legumes and a reduced risk of certain cardiovascular parameters, the authors' conclusions are still relatively muted.

They write:Nutritional difficultiesOne of the Primary issues that scientists face when investigating nutrition and health is residual confounding. For instance, if someone eats more legumes than average, they might also eat more vegetables in general.

Conversely, someone who eats few legumes might eat less fruit and vegetables overall.If this is the case, it is difficult to pin any measured benefits on the legumes, specifically. They might simply be due to the increase in plant food overall.Studies attempt to minimize the influence of these factors as much as possible, but it can be challenging.

As the authors explain, "Despite the inclusion of several large, high quality cohorts, the inability to rule out residual confounding is a limitation inherent in all observational studies."