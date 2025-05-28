PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for school children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) in collaboration with Rotary Club of Heidelberg-Schloss, Germany on Wednesday launched a developmental project for school going children that will provide vision check-ups and diagnostic health assessment of eye disorders.

The project was launched by Dr Ruediger Lotz at PEBS Hospital in the presence of government officials, dignitaries, medical community and school children, said a news release on Wednesday.

He lauded the efforts of PEBS on embarking on such a large scale public health community project. The ceremony was also followed live from Heidelberg.

PEBS, being amongst one of the oldest NGOs, is working since 1968 for eradication of blindness in the country. They are actively pursuing improvement in eye health and advocacy campaigns for school children since past three decades through School Eye Clinics. Eye disorders have been reported at an alarming rate of 23-25%.

Rotary Club of Heidelberg-Schloss, Germany actively undertakes projects in public health and has thus joined hands with PEBS leading to increase in School Eye Clinics at an enhanced speed. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Germany earlier this month.

Accordingly, Rotary Club of Heidelberg will provide financial assistance to PEBS to conduct School Eye Clinics for around 60,000 students, mainly from government-run schools of underserved areas in Karachi. The database of clinical assessment of results will be used for research and analysis as well as will indicate further improvement of action plan between the two organizations.

"It is our first joint endeavor with PEBS as well as any Pakistani organization. We are looking forward to improving on health standards and School Eye Clinics project will play a substantial role in this direction. Amongst our many other projects, I feel that this project will come out in flying colors towards public health", Dr Tilman Krauch, President, Rotary Club of Heidelberg-Schloss commented in his online message.

"School Eye Clinics project will create a big impact on the health of school students. Early detection of eye disorders reduces health risks and give us the possibility of providing appropriate treatment at an early stage. Partnering with Rotary Club of Heidelberg-Schloss is an honor for PEBS, and we look forward to further collaborations in future." Qazi Sajid Ali, President, PEBS gave his views at the occasion.