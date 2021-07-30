The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a mandate Friday requiring that members of the military prove their vaccination status or be subject to strict safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, hours after President Joe Biden announced the requirements for all federal workers

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a mandate Friday requiring that members of the military prove their vaccination status or be subject to strict safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, hours after President Joe Biden announced the requirements for all Federal workers.

"In accordance with the guidance the President issued today, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown said in a statement.

Personnel unable or unwilling to do that would be required to wear a mask, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions, Brown said.

Hours earlier, Biden announced during a speech at the White House that every federal government employee and the onsite contractor should attest to their vaccination status, or they will be required to wear a mask on the job, comply with a regular screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel.