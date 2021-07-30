UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Issues Vaccine Mandate Following Biden's Order For Federal Workers

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Pentagon issues vaccine mandate following Biden's order for federal workers

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a mandate Friday requiring that members of the military prove their vaccination status or be subject to strict safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, hours after President Joe Biden announced the requirements for all federal workers

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a mandate Friday requiring that members of the military prove their vaccination status or be subject to strict safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, hours after President Joe Biden announced the requirements for all Federal workers.

"In accordance with the guidance the President issued today, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown said in a statement.

Personnel unable or unwilling to do that would be required to wear a mask, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions, Brown said.

Hours earlier, Biden announced during a speech at the White House that every federal government employee and the onsite contractor should attest to their vaccination status, or they will be required to wear a mask on the job, comply with a regular screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel.

Related Topics

Pentagon White House Job All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Rio to reopen stadiums to fans in September

42 seconds ago

Argentina registers 291 single-day COVID-19 deaths ..

43 seconds ago

Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders

45 seconds ago

Chile registers 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, 119 deat ..

48 seconds ago

Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

5 minutes ago

Seventeen People Injured in Tourist Bus Accident i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.