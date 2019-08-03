People advised to ensure their protection against different infections

People in Karachi as well as in other parts of the country, experiencing monsoon showers have been advised to ensure efficient preventive measures to avert possible outbreak of different diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :People in Karachi as well as in other parts of the country, experiencing monsoon showers have been advised to ensure efficient preventive measures to avert possible outbreak of different diseases.

Health specialists talking to APP here on Saturday citing the current season to be a blessing of the nature warned against its associated risks caused due to human negligence and ignorance.

Dr. Atta Rab, an opthalmologist in particular context of Karachi refered to public vulnerability to eye infections.

"Every year during rains we register increase in cases of eye infections due to contaminated water," he said. Mentioning that conjunctivitis is largely a self limiting condition but is a cause of constant itching and pain, he said this also severely compromises the productivity of the affected individuals.

"It is therefore highly recommended that direct exposure of eyes to tap water, if smells foul, is particularly avoided," said the eye specialist.

In reply to another question, he advised that people must also avoid application of steriods in their eyes as this could be hazardous. "I also warn against putting arq e gulab or rose water drops into the eyes," he said.

Dr. Irfan Haq, a senior general physician urged people not to cosume over ripe fruits and vegetables (in raw forms) as this can lead to severe abdominal infections.

"Chances of Hepatitis A&D persists round the year in most parts of the country due to contaminated water used by people," said Dr. Zahir Raja. He reitarated that two viral infections do aggravate during monsoons.

"I agree that immunity of our people has been strenghthened due to constant exposure to both viral and bacterial infections yet we can not ignore that these infections have definitely compromised their life quality," said Dr. Khurram Rashid.

The doctors reminded that chances of children getting inflicted with typhoid and diarrohea along with varied other water borne diseases also increases manifold during the current season.

They under the given circumstances advised the people to adopt simple and efficient preventive measures.

These were said to include mandatory consumption of properly boiled and treated water, restricting oneself and family to home made food (prepared under clean and hygienic conditions), using fresh foods after properly washing them and ensuring that no water puddle is allowed to stay around our homes.

"In case standing water may not be removed or dried then the best option could be spraying mobile oil casting a shield on the surface and disallowing mosquitoes to breed," elaborated Dr. Iqbal Wasim.