People Advised To Limit Social Contact, Travelling

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

People advised to limit social contact, travelling

Director health services Dr Hasan Orooj Thursday said masses should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Director health services Dr Hasan Orooj Thursday said masses should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel he said there is no need for panic and in case of cough, fever or runny nose, one should promptly go for medical checkup. He advised citizens to keep themselves clean and wash their hands on regular basis.

He said people travelling with Metro, local buses and Vans must keep themselves clean and adopt hygiene practices.

Dr said the general public would have to play an important role in order to control the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Citing the situation he said people rushing to the hospitals and healthcare infrastructure in hospitals are collapsing due to the weight of having to treat so many people.

We have limited corona kits available with us in the hospital, he said, adding, different isolation units have been formed to treat affectees of corona virus.

It is not a necessary to put mask on face to prevent Coronavirus. It is important to keep distance from the person showing any symptom of flu or cough, he suggested.

We are in a state of emergency and precaution is better than cure,he suggested, added, We should stay united as a nation to cope with any challenge.

He regretted that unfortunately the general public is not taking appropriate precautions to stay safe from the Coronavirus and we should refrain from our social practices to hug and shake hands while greeting.

