People Arriving in Beijing From Abroad to Pay for 2-Week Quarantine - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All passengers of international flights arriving in Beijing must undergo 14-day quarantine in specially designated hotels at their own expense amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian Embassy in China said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) All passengers of international flights arriving in Beijing must undergo 14-day quarantine in specially designated hotels at their own expense amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian Embassy in China said on Monday.

"According to the information of the Chinese authorities, from March 16, all passengers of international flights landing in Beijing are to undergo 14-day quarantine in special hotels at their own expense," the embassy said.

The embassy added that those who did not show any symptoms of the disease and did not come into contact with infected people will be sent to a special distribution center, from where they would be transported to specially designated hotels for a mandatory quarantine.

They will have to pay for the accommodation themselves.

The decision was made on Sunday by the Chinese authorities as a part of new measures aimed at preventing the further import of the infection cases. According to Chen Bei, the deputy secretary general of the Beijing municipal government, self-isolation would be possible only under special circumstances.