People Asked To Seek Allah' S Mercy Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:08 PM

People asked to seek Allah' s mercy against coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A religious scholar on Wednesday urged people to seek Allah's mercy against the coronavirus outbreak and follow strict precautionary measures to stem spread of the virus which was spreading rapidly.

In a statement, Qari Muhammad Naeem, a khateeb of Raheem Masjid Sukkur, has said that a strict adherence to the guidelines against coronavirus would definitely help combating it.

He said that vaccination against the coronavirus was legal and permissible in accordance with Shariah, saying that it is crucial to prevent the pandemic.

islam directs Muslims to protect themselves and others from any harm, and it is absolutely wrong to spread rumors about the corona vaccine.

The most important countries in the Islamic world, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, and Egypt, have declared it a Sharia obligation to administer the coronavirus vaccine to protect people from the virus.

