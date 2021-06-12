People demand healthcare facility in Tor Chapar

The people of Tor Chapar area of Sub-Division Kohat Saturday demanded of the provincial government to establish more hospitals in the area as there was lack of basic healthcare facilities in the area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) ::The people of Tor Chapar area of Sub-Division Kohat Saturday demanded of the provincial government to establish more hospitals in the area as there was lack of basic healthcare facilities in the area.

The elders of the area Haji Afzal and Ayaz Afridi said that there was only one basic health unit (BHU) for 2,200 population of Tor Chapar area of Sub-Division and that too was facing staff shortage due to which the local people were facing difficulties.

Tor Chapar was situated about 20 kilometers from Darra Adamkhel Bazaar which was an area in the lap of mountains with lack of different basic facilities.

Many people from the area have shifted to other places due to lack of basic facilities.

They demanded of the government to establish BHUs and hospitals to provide healthcare facilities to people at their door step.