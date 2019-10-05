People in want of organ donation seek deceased organ donation culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Scores of people, suffering from end stage organ failure made a passionate appeal for a strong organ donation culture in the country while sharing their plight with media here on Saturday

These people, pertaining to different age groups, being part of an assembly arranged by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) said they could be granted a fresh lease of life through easy availability of cadaveric donation.

"Large majority of us with no family donors are dependent on deceased organ donation," said a patient suffering from end stage liver failure.

These people from different socio-economic backdrops and with age ranging between five years to 60 years and above appeared to be equally hapless due to their health status that but could be transformed through a change in public mindset with regard to donating organs of their deceased relatives.

Many of the patients talking to APP on conclusion of the formal ceremony cited a sudden onset in deterioration in their health with "hypertension" or high blood pressure as the single most factor leading to kidney failure.

Saadia, a 38 year old lady and mother of a son, mentioned as how while expecting her next child she was diagnosed with kidney failure and also lost the baby in her womb.

She urged all mothers and would be mothers to be extremely particular about their weight and also to avoid stress besides ensuring regular checkup during pregnancy with due care towards blood pressure and possibility of being inflicted with anaemia.

Twenty five year old Mohammad Arif, previously associated with Pakistan Navy was diagnosed about kidney failure while under going medical examination for his promotion.

"This perhaps is genetic as two other brothers of mine also suffer from the condition, eldest of us also passed away, while remaining three are suspected to reach the condition," he told APP.

There were also three sisters Amber, Ambreen and Shabana suffering from kidney failure for past several years and undergoing dialysis thrice a week.

"Life is miserable and the only hope is organ donation but there happens to be a long waiting list of those in need of organ transplantation," said Shabana (35) hinting that her chance to receive organ donation appear to be minimal.

There were also Mohammad Abrar suffering from liver failure and Banaras Khan implanted with a device that is not accessible for all those exposed to end stage heart condition.

They all have families to support and their only hope lies on easy availability of organs that could be transplanted to them and provide them with a new lease to survive.

M.Saad in his 20s was there from Bahawalpur, the young man on dialysis is also on a waiting list and hopes better sense prevail before it may get too late for him.

Earlier speakers including SIUT Director, Dr. Adib ul Hasan Rizvi, Dr. Sadia Nishat (Nephrologist), Dr. Nasir Luck, Dr.Waseem Khan mentioned that every single deceased person can provide needed lease to no less than eight individuals suffering from one or the other kind of organ failure.

Dr. Rizvi referring to provision for facilities linked to transplant surgery said expertise is available and so is the technology the missing link is lack of awareness on part of people and the consequent misconcepts.

"It is here that media has to play its role," he said.

In reply to a question, he said government is playing its role however meaningful coordination is needed among medical community, media and the government.

He agreed that the particular treatment is expensive but reminded that people of Pakistan are largely very large hearted and this has helped SIUT to provide free of cost services to the patients without any sort of compromise to their self respect and human dignity.

To another query, he said organ donations recipient can live a long and healthy life and reach their optimal natural age as any other fit individual - conscious about his or her life style.

Dr. Waseem Khan, a coordinator of deceased organ donation mentioned that Abdul Sattar Edhi (late) had donated his cornea and hence given an opportunity to two visually impaired (blind) individuals capability to see the world and be more empowered.

"He wanted to donate his kidney and liver too but being a diabetic and suffering from related complications could not do so," he said.

Dr. Ejaz Khanzada, Coordinator, Human Organ Transplantation Authority (HOTA-Sindh) discussed in details steps being taken by the government to streamline and promote the concept with absolute regard for requisite ethics.

Religious figures from different schools of thought and prominent citizens were also present on the occasion and shared their views about the program.