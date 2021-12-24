UrduPoint.com

People Mostly Chose To Ignore Problem To Cope With Pandemic Stress - Report

People preferred problem avoidance approach to cope with the stress caused by the pandemic and related restrictions, though the strategy did not help ease their anxiety, according to the Spanish research published by the journal Nature

At the start of the pandemic, 25% to 41% of Spanish respondents reported mild to severe anxiety and depression symptoms, respectively, due to social isolation and health concerns, the research said. The study analyzed behaviors people showed while coping with the excessive stress to identify patterns that could be either useful or detrimental to their adaptation to the circumstances.

"Most of the strategies that participants displayed in the first place belonged to the PA (problem avoidance) category (65.2% of total number). Strategies of the SS category (social support) were displayed in 17.2% of cases," the study said.

Other strategies, such as trying to solve the problem, trying to think positively about the situation, mindfulness and emotions sharing, praying and hoping for a miracle, scored about 4% each. In general, emotion-focused strategies and wishful thinking were more frequently displayed by women and young participants, the analysis found.

At the same time, the much-preferred problem avoidance approach mostly failed to mitigate anxiety and even created more psychological stress in participants, while also isolating them from social support networks.

"In our study, PA was not associated with lower levels of anxious symptomatology, which is in line with previous findings reporting that avoidant coping strategies do not facilitate adaptive functioning and disengagement strategies maintain the levels of psychological distress or even create problems of their own," the research said.

Moreover, those who only turned to their social circles for comfort showed a significant increase in anxiety levels due to the amplified negativity effects caused by venting and other social practices, according to the report. People living alone were also less stressed than those living with family, though they did report higher levels of loneliness.�

Based on the results, the study concludes that coping strategies that modify risk perception might be of particular help in limiting psychological distress in times of public health emergency.

The research was based on the data from the survey of 1,075 participants from 19 out of the 22 autonomous regions in Spain in the first months of the outbreak, from March to June 2020. It also included such variables, as socioeconomic status, gender, medical history and general COVID-19 situation in the region at the time.

